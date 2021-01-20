Jon Bon Jovi Poses With Joe & Jill Biden Ahead Of Televised Inauguration Special ‘Celebrating America’

Jon Bon Jovi posed with Joe Biden and his wife Jill ahead of a televised inauguration special titled Celebrating America, which will air tonight. This will be a multinetwork broadcast that will feature a mix of musicians, actors, and everyday heroes honoring the best of America as the country welcomes Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris as the first female, black and South Asian Vice-President.

In the photograph, the trio stood in a corridor of a hallway. Jon donned a black leather jacket and pants with a grey shirt underneath. Mrs. Biden looked lovely in a blue dress with a pastel-colored scarf around her neck with a tan jacket topper. Mr. Biden wore a blue suit with a coordinating pinstripe dress shirt underneath and a small American flag pin on his lapel. All three wore masks covering their nose and mouth as protection against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Jon would be joined by fellow New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, and Ant Clemons. Tom Hanks, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, and former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are also scheduled to be part of the celebration.

Biden will be sworn in on the Capitol’s West Front in a scaled-down ceremony. Tightened security measures were been put in place after a violent attack on the building as protestors attempted to stop the certification of Biden’s presidency on January 6.

In lieu of attendees, the National Mall installed approximately 191,500 U.S. flags, known as the Field of Flags. These represented the American people who were unable to travel to Washington, DC, for the inauguration and reflected the administration’s commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone could enjoy from their home, according to a press release from the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

This 90-minute celebratory evening will take place in lieu of the traditional inaugural balls, which were halted due to the coronavirus.

The press release said the television event will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and a unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild. The program will celebrate American heroes including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers.

The program will be live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch as well as Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T DIRECTV and U-verse, will also be carrying the program.