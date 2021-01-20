‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Nina Agdal Has ‘Serious Wedgie’ In Thong Bikini

The 'Beach bum' suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction.

Nina Agdal got very cheeky on Instagram this week as she flaunted her booty in a skimpy string bikini at the beach. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wowed in a video and handful of photos posted to her Instagram on January 19 in which she showed her 1.6 million followers her “serious wedgie.”

The short video showed Nina stepping forward and back while barefoot on the sand and tousling her long locks that cascaded down her back.

She rocked a very skimpy bikini, including tiny thong bottoms in a black-and-white pattern that revealed plenty of her tanned and toned derrière. They had thin strings over both hips and a small piece of ruched material over her lower back. She also rocked a barely there top that was covered by her hair and had strings tied around her neck and back.

The second piece of media was a photo taken from a little further away as she made her way along the beach. Nina put her arms out and hung her right foot behind her left as she was sandwiched between the ocean on her left side and foliage to her right.

In the next photo, the 28-year-old Danish supermodel posed side on to the camera as she bent her leg and put both hands on her head, showing off the tan lines over her chest. Nina arched her back as her hair cascaded down in beachy waves and shielded her eyes in black sunglasses, accessorizing with bracelets.

The final photo gave another look at her backside as she looked out towards the ocean while flashing her tan.

In the caption, Nina joked about her awkward bikini bottom situation alongside a raised eyebrow face, two-piece, and a cloudy emoji.

The comments section saw plenty of praise.

“Gorgeoussss,” one person wrote alongside a sparkle and sunshine symbol.

“Wow wow gorgeous,” another commented alongside double sets of shocked faces, fire, and peach emoji.

“You always look spectacular,” a third fan wrote with fire and a heart eye face.

It was a hit, amassing more than 26,200 likes and 200-plus comments in 12 hours.

The new upload wasn’t the first time Nina has flashed her buns on social media. Earlier this month she rocked a skimpy purple two-piece with socks and bright red sneakers as she enjoyed a run along the coast for another Instagram post.

“This morning’s beach run in the sunny rain was [100] filled with gratitude.. and sore calves,” she teased in the caption.