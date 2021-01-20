Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Booty In Soaking Wet Bikini For ‘Sweet Serenity’ Vacation Snaps

Nicole Scherzinger sizzled in a series of new bikini photos posted to Instagram this week. The Masked Singer judge and Pussycat Dolls singer wowed in three shots uploaded on January 19 as she posed in and beside a swimming pool while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

The first snap showed her as she lay back against the side of the infinity pool, which looked out over the beach. She tilted her head back and stretched out both arms while flaunting her flawless figure in a skimpy purple string two-piece.

Her bikini featured two triangles of material over her chest and thin strings tied around her neck and back. She paired it with skimpy bottoms in the same color as she showed off her flat tummy, which was partially out of the water.

The second snap gave her 4.7 million followers a look at her accommodation while she posed seductively on the deck. Nicole lay on her right by the water, bending her left leg to highlight her jaw dropping curves as she placed her hand on the side of her face and stretched out her other arm.

For the third and final photo, the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer flaunted her toned booty in the water. She posed with her back to the camera and looked over her left shoulder as she smiled in the corner of the pool.

She pushed her soaking wet locks back and gave a glimpse at her pert derrière as she revealed the bottoms were Brazilian cut. In front of her was the beach, with two sets of sun loungers and white umbrellas.

According to her geotag, Nicole is spending some downtime at COMO Parrot Cay, which is set on its own private island in Turks and Caicos. She tagged the resort on the upload, as well as the accounts of Fox Communications and COMO hotels.

Fans flooded the comments section with sweet messages.

“THIS IS EVERYTHING,” one person wrote in all caps with a shocked and red heart emoji.

“The scenery is almost as gorgeous as you,” another wrote alongside a smiley face with hearts for eyes.

“Oh wow!!!! That looks so so gorgeous,” a third comment read with three purple hearts.

Proving popular, the upload amassed more than 136,000 likes and 670-comments.

The star’s been keeping fans well updated with her tropical travels on social media. Last week, Nicole teased her “cheeky shenanigans” while putting her booty on show in a skimpy cheetah-print bikini as she hit the beach with her boyfriend, Scottish rugby player Thom Evans.