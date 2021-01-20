Nicky Gile Shows Off Killer Body In Tiny Tan Bikini On A Beach In Miami

Nicky Gile wowed her fans on Tuesday, January 19, with a sexy new Instagram update. The American influencer rocked a skimpy, tan bikini that showcased her killer body as she spent the day at the beach.

In the footage, Nicky could be seen sitting on her legs on the fine, white sand. Her thighs were slightly spread while tying the strings of her thong. The babe gazed down while she made a bow, securing the piece in place. She then checked on the other pair of straps and tugged at them.

One part showed her touching her sunglasses with her left hand, while her other hand rested on her thigh. She gazed off into the distance, flipping her hair as the video ended. The bright sunlight enveloped her body, making flawless skin appear radiant. The sky and the vast ocean comprised her scenic background.

She also added the instrumental song “SummerVibes” by Force of Music to the reel.

Nicky sported a teeny bikini top that featured triangle cups that barely contained her breasts, so a hint of her sideboob was on display from certain angles. Notably, the cups were fully-lined, securing her nipples from exposure. The plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The double straps clung to her neck for support, accentuating her shoulders and lean arms.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The scanty thong featured high leg cuts that highlighted her slender hips, as well as her toned legs. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her flat tummy and abs, expressing their thoughts about them in the comments. The piece sat low on her hips, far beneath her navel.

Nicky left her highlighted locks loose as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. She wore a printed silk bandana over her head and a pair of round sunglasses with yellow lenses. The model also sported a necklace and a ring as her accessories.

Nicky didn’t add a geotag to the post. Instead, she revealed that she was in Miami through the caption.

As of this writing, the latest social media share earned more than 22,800 likes and an upward of 410 comments. Some of her eager fans flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display, while countless followers were speechless and opted to use their choice of emoji.

“You are so gorgeous in the video! I can’t. I am completely in awe,” one of her followers commented.

“You are so hot! I think you have a great body type and got great genes. Your parents are the real MVP,” wrote another social media user.