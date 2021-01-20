Kylie Jenner Flaunts Fantastic Figure & Cleavage In Scanty Bandeau Bikini In New Beachside Update: ‘Dreamy’

Kylie Jenner served a killer look on Wednesday, January 20, treating her 210 million Instagram followers to a sizzling new update. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a snapshot and a video that captured her enjoying the warm weather by the sea while sporting a skimpy bikini that showed off her hourglass figure.

Kylie was snapped at a resort in her sexy bathing suit, enjoying the golden hour. In the photo, she could be seen sitting on a cushioned sunbed with her legs crossed. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star leaned back, placing her hands on the mattress as support for her body, and directed her head sideways with her eyes closed.

The place was located in an elevated location. Behind her was an infinity pool with stunning views of the sea and the nearby island.

A swipe to the right featured a short clip of Kylie standing on the doorsteps. Notably, the steps were similar to the Greek whitewashed walls and floors. At the beginning of the video, the bombshell stood sideways as she gazed into the vast ocean. She then flipped her hair and walked toward the door and closer to the camera.

The sunset was also visible on the horizon. The sky was filled with yellow and orange hues, which made the video even more spectacular.

Kylie rocked a cream-colored bikini set that was made of ribbed material. The bandeau-style top looked similar to that of a tube top. It boasted a rectangular fabric that had lining but cut so small that it strained against her shapely bust. The straight neckline sat low on her chest, exposing an ample amount of her cleavage. The piece was strapless, and it helped highlight her shoulders and lean arms.

She sported a matching bottom that was just as revealing. It featured high leg cuts that helped showcase her toned thighs and legs. The waistband clung to her waist, accentuating her curvy hips. The low-cut waistline helped highlight her taut tummy and abs.

For the occasion, Kylie wore a belly chain, two necklaces, rings, and several bracelets as accessories. She wore her dark hair down and straight, letting its long strands fall on her back.

In the caption, Kylie described the place as “dreamy.”

Like most of her bikini posts, this recent addition proved to be a popular one. The newest update amassed more than 7.9 million likes and 33,500 comments in just a few hours of upload. Many of her avid admirers, including celebrities and internet personalities, dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“I do not understand how someone’s body is that perfect,” a fan wrote.

“Lookin’ like a whole meal,” added another follower.

“Beautiful,” gushed a third admirer.