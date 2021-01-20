Liz Katz Is ‘Just Having A Day’ But Still Manages To Flaunt Enviable Cleavage In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Liz Katz recently shared a candid snap with her 1.3 million followers. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 19, showed the celebrity apparently make-up free. In the caption, she declared that she was having “a day.” However, she still managed to flaunt her impressive cleavage, much to the delight of her supporters.

Liz opted to wear a low-cut dark gray tank top that managed to show off her generous assets as she took the selfie. Her long blond locks were parted to the side and pulled up into messy pigtails. A section of hair at the front hung free and framed her face. She completed the look by wearing a pair of black-rimmed glasses.

It appeared that Liz had applied a filter to the snap. As a result of this, several light bursts also highlighted the picture.

The celebrity gave birth to a baby girl last September. In Liz’s updates, the child goes by the name of “Babylirious” in honor of her father, YouTuber H2O Delirious.

As to be expected with a newborn, some days can be rough and Liz decided to share such a day with her fans. However, many were still impressed with the celebrity’s look and dashed into the comments section in order to say so. Within six hours, the photo had already amassed an impressive 46,600 likes and more than 400 comments that would have likely gone a long way to bolster her morale.

“A meh day is better than a bad one. Still lookin’ good tho,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Sorry. Hope it gets better,” another fan remarked.

While there was plenty of sympathy for the cosplay sensation, others were eager to point out how fantastic Liz looked regardless of how she felt.

“Hello pretty lady,” a user stated.

“Digging the hot mess mom look,” a fourth person joked, also adding the joking-with-tongue-hanging-out emoji at the end of their statement for further emphasis.

Many of Liz’s followers also decided to simply use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the blowing-a-kiss emoji was also popular.

While Liz may be juggling an infant, she still manages to share some raunchy content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off her fine form as she posed on a set of stairs. Wearing a long-sleeved top and extremely brief booty shorts, her fans couldn’t wait to show their appreciation for that update.