Australian Stunner Georgia Gibbs Smolders In Stylish Black Swimsuit

Georgia Gibbs gave her 717,000 something to look at on Tuesday, January 19, with her most recent update. The Australian model took to the popular photo-sharing platform to upload a couple of images that saw looking sensational and happy in a stylish swimsuit that showcased her incredible figure.

The post was a photo of two Polaroid shots, which she held in her left hand. In both, Gibbs — who is best known for having been featured in Sports IllustratedSwimsuit Issue— was captured in nature as she struck two different poses.

She was in front of what looked to be a river amid bright green vegetation. In one shot, Gibbs had both arms stretched high above her head as she flashed a wide smile at the camera.

Gibbs was dressed in a black one-piece bathing suit featuring a classic design. It included a low-cut neckline that pushed against her chest, highlighting her ample cleavage. It also had high-cut sides, which bared her hips and flattered her feminine shape. Gibbs revealed that she wore the Ziggy suit from the collection she developed in partnership with Kopper & Zink.

She used the caption space to interact with her fans. Gibbs asked them to share something that makes them happy that they want to do more of this year.

Within 14 hours of being published, the post has garnered more than 7,200 likes and upwards of 50 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to answer her question, stating their intentions for 2021.

“Being more positive and grateful for all that I’m lucky enough to have in life. Appreciate the small happy things and learn from the not-so-happy things,” one of her fans wrote.

“Setting time limits for apps on my phone has been amazing! It’s given me more time to read and write which is my absolute soul food,” replied another fan.

“Pursuing creative passions, exploring new interests and meeting new inspiring people [red heart] plus spending time with family as always,” chimed in a third admirer.

“Planting, cooking wholesome meals & immersing with nature more,” added a fourth follower.

Gibbs has been posting several photos of herself wearing different pieces from her collection. Last week, she did just that last week when she uploaded a slideshow of herself wearing a white two-piece, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. The top boasted an interesting design, with a lower piece that extended almost to her belly button. It included a plunging neckline and medium shoulders straps. Her bottoms were more traditional, featuring a U-shaped waistband that sat high on the sides.