Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Pert Derriere While Reminding Everyone To Be ‘Good To Yourself’

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima has impressed her 4.3 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Tuesday, January 19, featured the celebrity in a skintight Bo and Tee workout set as she posed outside in the sunshine.

In the caption, she reminded her supporters that they should always be good to themselves. Needless to say, her fans quickly rushed into the comments section to voice their opinion on the matter.

Standing in front of a wall, Bruna wore a long-sleeved gray crop top that featured a zipper at the front, which was unzipped all the way down. The clothing clung to her form and showed off her every curve as she stood alongside the tall metal-and-concrete wall.

She teamed this with a matching pair of high-waisted shorts that had a drawstring in the band. Once again, these hugged her body and showed off just how toned her legs were.

In the first shot, Bruna’s fans got to see the front of the outfit as she tugged at her shorts. Her golden locks tumbled down over her shoulder as she gazed at her intended audience.

The second snap saw Bruna with her back to the camera, this time showing off her pert derriere as she looked back over her shoulder and pouted at the photographer. A gorgeous ray of sunlight to the left of the image further highlighted her beauty.

Bruna’s followers quickly respond after the images were posted. Within only two hours, the set had already racked up an impressive 33,100 likes and more than 250 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“I need to remember that most of the time. I’m hard on myself, but for good reason. Thanks, Bruna!” one follower wrote in response to the Instagram sensation’s caption.

“You be good girl,” another user stated.

For other fans, though, it was all about Bruna’s spectacular physique.

“You have a fantastic body,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“Perfect,” a fourth person wrote, following up their simple statement with an array of emoji.

In fact, many of her followers opted to only use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, considering the content, it came as no surprise that the peach emoji also got a serious workout as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna showed off her famous buns in another way in one of her updates posted last week to Instagram. Sharing one of her TikTok clips, the celebrity twerked along to the #bussitchallenge.