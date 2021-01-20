Colombian Model Ariana James Bares Chiseled Abs In Leopard-Print Bikini While Posing In A Mustang

Ariana James gave her 2.6 million Instagram fans something to look at on Tuesday, January 19, with her most recent post. The Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a video in which she showed off her “trick” for displaying perfect abs in photos as she wore a bikini while posing a Mustang.

The video-clip featured James sitting sideways in the driver’s seat of the white sports car with the door open. She was working on her abs, taking her knees toward her chest in consecutive movements.

James wore just a two-piece bathing suit that featured a striking leopard print in bright colors set against a hot pink background. It included a classic triangle top with small cups that showcased her cleavage, and thin straps that went around her neck. On her lower body, James had on a pair of matching bottoms that were equally skimpy. Its U-shaped waistband bared her tight lower stomach and hips.

She wore her dark hair slightly to the side and styled in straight strands that hung down her back. James set the video to the song “Dákiti” by Bad Bunny featuring Jhay Cortez, as indicated by the tag.

In the caption, James revealed that the trick for taking the perfect bikini photo is to do a few crunches right before, including a silly face after the message.

The clip proved to be popular with her followers. Within four hours, it has garnered more than 62,800 likes and over 800 comments. Many of them used the opportunity to engage with her humorous caption, joking along with her. Many others simply took to the comments section to rave about her physique and beauty.

“Great babe [flexed bicep] [two heart-eyes emoji] you look wonderful,” one user chimed in.

“Hahahaha ah ok, great, I will try that next time,” replied another fan.

“You are an inspiration, a motivation my Ari, a true dream woman,” a third admirer gushed.

“Beautiful from every angle [fire] [heart-eyes]. Lovely! [purple heart] Kisses,” added a fourth follower.

James isn’t one to shy away from the camera, often using her Instagram feed to share images of herself in skimpy swimsuits. Last week, she posted a sultry pic that saw her angling her booty toward the viewer while wearing a sexy two-piece bathing suit, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The garment featured an abstract print in white and blue. The bottoms were the star of the show, boasting a G-string that bared her tight booty and strong hips.