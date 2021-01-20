Melissa Riso Bares Backside In Blue Bikini: ‘The View Won’t Always Be Perfect’

Melissa Riso treated her 1.2 million Instagram followers to a tantalizing view of her pert backside on Tuesday.

In the shot, Melissa stood barefoot on the multi-colored rock edge of a refreshing looking swimming pool. In the background was the ocean with a lone boat visible and a wispy cloud-filled sky along with some green grass and other greenery.

The model wore a blue patterned bikini for the photograph, and the top strap wrapped around her ribcage. The tiny bottoms revealed a lot of her derriere with a small strip of fabric that widened at her lower back, protecting her modesty. The swimsuit’s strings tied over each hip with the ends dangling on her sunkissed skin.

Melissa posed with her hands in her long brunette hair, holding it in a half ponytail. The lengths cascaded in waves past her waist. The positioning emphasized her slender waistline that curved out to her full hips. Her toned upper back and arms also popped in the image. The way she stood revealed an enviable thigh gap right beneath the rounded cheeks of her booty.

The caption featured an uplifting message where Melissa encouraged her fans to believe in themselves even when it’s difficult. Her followers responded positively to the words and picture, with nearly 4,50 hitting the like button to express their appreciation. At least 125 also took a moment to compose a response, with several choosing the flame emoji to express they thought she looked hot.

“This!!! You are an incredible hottie, Melissa. So sexy and perfect in every single way. I love following you on IG,” enthused one fan along with a gold lasso and heart.

“I don’t know. If you didn’t turn your back on me, I wouldn’t get that great view. That is a perfect bottom you have there, Melissa,” a second follower declared, adding several peaches.

“Melissa Riso, you a perfect beauty. Every part of you is pretty beautiful. You are sexy, beautiful, wonderful, smart, and amazing. The hottest woman on IG by far. I’m thankful I follow you every day,” wrote a third devotee who added red heart-eye emoji.

“Breathtaking. Stunning. Now that’s a beautiful sight, and the ocean looks great too,” a fourth Instagram user teased, including a laughing crying and a winking smiley.

Melissa regularly treats her followers to sexy photos and videos of herself. Recently she showed off her kickboxing skills in a gray workout outfit outside where she repeatedly kicked a big black bag, The Inquisitr reported.