Yovanna Ventura Rocks Miniscule Bikini While Giving Herself A Pep Talk: ‘Positive Self-Talk — I Am A Goddess’

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura gave off distinct goddess vibes in order to wow her 5.3 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Monday, January 18, featured the model wearing a teeny bikini as she gave herself some positive self-talk and declared herself to be unworldly.

In a series of poses, Yovanna flaunted her flawless figure while wearing a strappy bathing suit. Featuring an intricate black-and-white pattern, the swimwear also showed off plenty of skin. Various straps crisscrossed her chest and did up in the middle, leaving a long section dangling down over her midriff. In several of the photos, some of her underboob could be seen thanks to the skimpy cut.

The first snap saw Yovanna standing tall, her arms delicately brushing her dark locks out of her face as she looked at something that was off-screen. Her hair was parted in the middle and several sections were braided. The shot was relatively close-up and, because of this, only her face and torso could be seen.

The second picture, however, showed off Yovanna’s entire body as she reclined on a blue lounge chair. Leaning her head to the side, she revealed a sultry look as she crossed an ankle over her knee.

Next up, Yovanna was shown sitting up on her chair now as she rested her hands by her side and spread her legs.

Finally, the celebrity shared a smiling photo. Leaning forward, Yovanna appeared to be on all fours as she grinned for the photographer.

Yovanna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. It only took a day for the set to rack up an impressive 146,000 likes and more than 1,100 comments from her adoring fans.

“Yes you are a goddess, now you see it,” one follower wrote encouragingly in the comments section.

“You most definitely are,” another fan remarked, also agreeing with Yovanna’s caption.

“Always Awesome,” another user stated.

“Beautiful and contagious smile!” a fourth person declared, also using the smiley emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in an effort to show how they felt about the stunning images. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, kissing one also got a thorough workout in the comments section as her supporters eagerly showed their appreciation.

Yovanna often shares swimwear updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently flaunted her enviable figure while wearing a neon green one-piece as she sat outside in the sunshine. The uniquely designed wraparound top not only revealed her toned midriff but a sneaky peek at some underboob as well.