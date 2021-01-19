Ashley Resch Squats In A Skintight Strapless Bodysuit And Thigh High Heels: ‘Glowin’ From This Feeling’

Instagram model Ashley Resch impressed her 955,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 19, showed the celebrity standing on the street while flaunting her curves in a bodysuit, puffy jacket, and boots.

With one hand on her hip in the first shot, Ashley showed off her curvaceous figure while wearing a strapless white bodysuit that featured a keyhole cutout across her midriff. The item of clothing clung to her form and drew attention to her killer curves as she twirled a strand of her hair and looked at something that was off-screen.

She teamed this with a cropped beige jacket that was slung casually off her shoulders. Ashley also wore a pair of high-heeled pointy-toed boots. Featuring a crisscrossed pattern in two shades of brown, the thigh-high shoes helped to highlight her shapely thighs as she stood with her legs apart on a street corner.

The second shot further delighted her fans as she now squatted outside in the same location. With one hand resting on her back, the other was positioned casually on her knee. Once again, she looked at something that could not be seen in the photo.

Her golden locks were parted haphazardly to the side and styled in gentle waves that framed her pretty face. She completed the look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Ashley’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the update. Within 21 hours, the set had already gathered 13,400 likes and more than 160 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Awh [you’re] absolutely gorgeous honey x,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“So beautiful,” another fan declared.

“That outfit is kind of sexy on ya… looks like a fun kind of deal but the jacket n boots are on point baby,” a user added in great detail.

“Hey dear Ashley, you look gorgeous,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the star-eyed smiley face emoji as well as a couple of black hearts at the end of their statement.

Many of her followers decided to forgo words and use emoji instead as a way to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. In addition, many opted to use the clapping and kissing ones as well in order to show their appreciation.

Ashley regularly flaunts her enviable curves when selecting content to post to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she gave a busty display last week while wearing a laced-up top. With the lacing not pulled particularly tight, her ample cleavage was on display, much to the delight of her admirers.