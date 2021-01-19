Rachel Ward Goes Pantless While Wearing Skintight Bodysuit

On Saturday, January 16, British model Rachel Ward made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 623,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 30-year-old posing in front of a white wall. According to the geotag, the location of the casual photo shoot was Manchester, England.

Rachel opted to go pantless while wearing a skintight animal-print bodysuit with sheer sleeves. The garment, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. The color of the bodysuit also looked gorgeous against her tan skin. She kept the sultry look relatively simple and only accessorized with her wedding ring set.

For the photos, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in voluminous curls, giving her look additional glamour. She also sported a vampy manicure.

In the first image, she leaned against the wall and placed one of her hands on her ribcage, as she touched the side of her face. She looked directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open. She continued to focus her attention on the photographer while grazing her hair with her fingers.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company. She also noted that she has been styling her own hair.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Oh wow how incredible do you look beautiful your hair looks super gorgeous just such a supermodel xx,” wrote one fan, seemingly in reference to Rachel’s caption.

“Beauty of the World,” added a different devotee, along with a thumbs-up emoji.

“So pretty,” remarked another admire, adding a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that she has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, many of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a figure-hugging mini dress. That post has been liked over 9,000 times since it was shared.