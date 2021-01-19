‘The Bachelorette’ Relationship Shocker: Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Are ‘Taking Time Apart,’ Reportedly Split

New reports that there’s trouble in the engagement between The Bachelorette stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. Fans recently started to speculate about this possibility, and now it seems there may be some truth to it. Rumors have been swirling for a few days, and supposedly, he has actually broken things off with her.

According to E! News, Clare and Dale are taking some time apart from one another. Sources for the outlet indicate that things have been quite tense between the two lately.

“Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently,” an insider detailed.

The Bachelorette fans had noticed that both Clare and Dale were in their respective hometowns at the moment. They had been virtually joined at the hip since going public with their engagement a few months ago. However, she’s currently in Sacramento, California, while he’s back in New York City.

The fact that they’ve been on opposite coasts for the past few days wasn’t the only red flag for many The Bachelorette fans. In a recent Instagram post of Clare’s — which can be seen here — she wrote about having a hard day and her mother being able to tell.

Neither of them has shared a post on Instagram including the other in 10 days or so.

While the initial report was that they were simply apart to regroup, TMZ signals that this is truly a split.

According to TMZ, Dale broke things off with Clare this past weekend. No official statement from the duo has been released yet. However, apparently, one should be coming soon.

Until recently, everything Dale and Clare shared made it seem as if they were blissfully happy. They had reportedly been shopping for a house together in Sacramento, and the two had traveled together to both New York and to where his family lives in South Dakota.

However, it seems that the honeymoon might be over already.

“They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It’s been very tense recently between them,” the inside source for E! News continued.

The Bachelorette viewers watch this past season as Clare fell head-over-heels for Dale. The second she met him she said she felt she had met her future husband, and the two got engaged just 12 days later.

Apparently, this speedy engagement might be taking a toll on Dale. The buzz is that he feels unsure about this and is concerned that he’s rushing things.

“They’ve decided to take some time apart for now… They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together,” the E! News insider explained.

Not everybody is necessarily surprised to hear this.

“Oh no, who could have seen this coming?? But I thought ‘when you know you know’??? Is it possible there’s more to relationships than Facebook stalking + lust????” one person tweeted in response to this news.

Has this Bachelorette pair truly broken off their engagement for good already? Plenty of people were rooting for Clare and Dale to succeed after their whirlwind love story developed. Unfortunately, at the moment, it doesn’t sound as if that’s going to be the case.