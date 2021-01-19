Gabi DeMartino Stuns In Short Patterned Dress & Heels For Chic Ensemble

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino, who makes videos under the name “Fancy Vlogs by Gab,” took to Instagram to give fans another update. The “Pretty Little Mind” singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made quite the impression on her followers with her most recent post.

DeMartino stunned in a short vintage-style dress that featured a multicolored pattern all over. The item of clothing had poofy short sleeves and displayed her decolletage. The garment fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. DeMartino teamed the look with light pink heels that gave her some extra height. She is a fan of body art and showcased the tattoos inked on her arm and ankle. DeMartino styled her long, wavy blond hair down with a dark middle part. She rocked acrylic nails that were decorated with a blue/gray polish and little gems.

The YouTuber, who has more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was captured outdoors in front of a large house. She posed side-on and gazed over her shoulder to her left with a subtle smile. The blond beauty rested her arms beside her and appeared very chic from head-to-toe.

In the next slide, DeMartino was snapped further back, next to her dog, Lily Rose. She linked her hands together and looked down.

In the third frame, DeMartino continued to smile at the camera while tilting her head to the side, showcasing a hint of her profile.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 50,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“U LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You omg you beauty queen,” another person shared.

“I’m loving the cinderella vibes lately,” remarked a third fan.

“Love this outfit and this look gorgeous!!!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short black dress with thin straps. The garment featured a corset-style bodice, which looked to have a semi-sheer floral pattern all over. She paired the attire with a white cover-up that hung off both her shoulders. She sported her wavy locks down and wrapped a black-and-green headband across the front of her hair. For her caption, DeMartino made a political statement and told fans to make voting a priority.