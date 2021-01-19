Victoria’s Secret Model Taylor Hill Rocks Pink Lingerie & Thigh-Highs In Bed And Poses With Rose In Her Mouth

Taylor showed off more than one sexy ensemble.

Taylor Hill slayed in exquisite lingerie while modeling a few sexy and feminine looks. In a photo dump filled with professionally shot pics, the Victoria’s Secret angel thrilled her 15.3 million Instagram followers by baring a lot of skin.

Taylor, 24, was a sultry smokeshow in the sizzling slideshow, which began with a shot of the supermodel from the bust up. The image provided a close-up look at the intricate details on the bra that she wore. The mostly pink undergarment was crafted out of fine dotted mesh embroidered with roses. A pair of stiff bands curved over each of her perky breasts. They were attached to the brassiere’s underwire, which was formed from a single piece of rigid material. The shoulder straps were embellished with tiny bows and crimson fabric rosettes.

Taylor wore a big pink satin bow on top of her head. Her brunette bob was styled straight, and the front was pulled back with the hair accessory.

The model provocatively posed with a bright red rosebud between her pouty lips. She rested the right side of her head on the back of her corresponding hand and propped her elbow on the back of a scarlet seat. The look she gave the camera was coquettish and seductive.

She wore a lingerie set in her second pic, which showed her posing on her knees on a bed. The mattress was covered with rumpled silky sheets that were color-coordinated with her intimate apparel. Her semi-sheer bra boasted scalloped cups that featured flirty embroidered hearts. The piece had funky rickrack straps adorned with pink bows.

Taylor’s matching panties boasted scalloped panels with more heart embroidery. The motif was also found on her garter belt, which included a pair of rickrack straps. They were attached to bubblegum-hued thigh-high stockings. The same sexy ensemble appeared on the Victoria’s Secret Instagram account, where it was revealed that the pieces were from the lingerie brand’s Love & Lemons collection for Valentine’s Day.

Some of the other statement pieces that Taylor was shown wearing in the slides that followed included a fuzzy pale blue bralette, a light purple cropped cardigan, a coordinating tiny tulle tutu, and lacy panties.

Her provocative pics proved to be popular with her followers, who awarded them with over 250,000 likes and scores of adoring messages.

“This shoot is ICONIC,” proclaimed one fan in the comments section.

“You’re a doll, the most beautiful,” added another admirer.

“You look like an angel,” read a third message.

“She is!!” a fourth devotee wrote in response to the comparison to an ethereal being.