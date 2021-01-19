Maya Jama Slays In A Leather Miniskirt & Half Unbuttoned Jacket For Latest Outfit Post

Maya Jama took to Instagram to give fans another update. The British celebrity is no stranger to showing off her outfits and making an impression on her followers. For her most recent post, she opted for an eye-catching matching number.

Jama stunned in a green leather jacket that featured numerous pockets and buttons going up the middle. The item of clothing was left half undone, which helped display her decolletage area. She teamed the ensemble with a miniskirt of the same color and material that fell above her upper thigh. Jama completed her look with white leather ankle boots with a chunky black heel. She accessorized with stylish black sunglasses, hoop earrings, and rings. Jama rocked acrylic nails and styled her long, dark wavy hair up in a ponytail.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured on a small staircase by the door of a van. Jama was snapped from head-to-toe while poking her head out of the vehicle. She gazed to her right with a mouth-open expression and let her locks drape in front of her left shoulder.

In the next slide, Jama bent down slightly and threw her fingers up. She stared directly at the camera lens while poking her tongue out.

In the third frame, the former Loose Women panelist sat inside the van and took a selfie of herself in the mirror with her phone that had a bright yellow case. Jama slightly tugged at the end of her locks while a series of makeup brushes were placed in front of her.

Jama added the geotag “Middle Of Nowhere,” implying that she was taken to a quiet area.

In the span of 6 hours, her post racked up more than 138,000 likes and over 330 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“Love your outfit,” one user wrote.

“This outfit is fire,” another person shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“THIS OUTFITTTTT is another level,” remarked a third fan.

“do you ever NOT look gorgeous?” a fourth admirer commented.

According to The Daily Mail, Jama’s jacket and skirt were designed by FILA.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut black gown that had a thigh-high slit for the BRITs red carpet last year. The television presenter’s sexy look was compared to Princess Diana’s “revenge dress” and became a trending topic.