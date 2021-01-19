Gabby Epstein Stuns In Red Lingerie While Kneeling With Her Legs Spread On A Bed

On Tuesday, January 19, Australian model Gabby Epstein made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo showed the 26-year-old striking a seductive pose on a bed. A potted plant and what appears to be a wooden hamper can be seen in the background.

Gabby kneeled with her legs spread on the bed’s white duvet while facing the photographer. She rested one of her hands on her thigh as she held onto a single red rose. She pressed the flower against her cheek. The model tilted her head and focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in red lingerie that left little to the imagination from the brand Tiger Mist. The sultry set featured a plunging lace bra with cut-out detailing, a pair of matching underwear, and a coordinating garter belt. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. As for accessories, she sported hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

For the photo, the blond bombshell tucked some of her hair behind her ear, giving fans a better view of her beautiful face. She also sported a white manicure which looked gorgeous against her tan skin.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Tiger Mist.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Quite a few of Gabby’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Oh she is gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and a fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Beautiful and sexy,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart and a fire emoji.

“Looking so amazing,” remarked another admirer.

“So hot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the picture. They, instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Gabby has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that shows her wearing risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit. That post has been liked over 57,000 times since it was shared.