Sierra Skye Looks Valentine’s Day-Ready In Sexy Pink Lingerie With Heart-Shaped Cutouts

It may still be January, but Sierra Skye is ready for Valentine’s Day. The model got all dolled up in a sexy ensemble fit for the romantic holiday in a hot new Instagram post today. The image hit her page just moments ago but has already proved to be a major hit with her fans.

Sierra brought the heat in a three-piece set of neon pink lingerie from Tiger Mist that complemented her deep tan. The look included a skimpy bralette with thin shoulder straps, each one adorned with a dainty satin bow that drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders. It also had frilly lace cups and a deep v-neckline that exposed her voluptuous cleavage and bronzed decolletage. Another pair of straps fell over her ample chest that further highlighted the busty display.

The blond bombshell rocked a matching thong in the bright hue as well that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips completely bare for her followers to admire. It had a unique double waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

A pink garter belt was the third piece of the scanty outfit, which wrapped tightly around Sierra’s slender frame. A set of straps with flirty heart-shaped cutouts fell from its thick band, drawing even more attention to her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

Sierra rocked the skin-baring look in her living room, where she was seen lounging on a couch covered in several plush cushions. She pushed her hips to the side as she hung her lean legs over the edge of the seat while resting one arm on a pillow beside her. Her blond locks spilled over her shoulder in loose waves as she turned her head to the side and stared off into the distance with a smoldering gaze.

In the caption, the model asked her 4.1 million followers which of them wanted to be her valentine for February’s celebration of love. Many hit up the comments section and offered to fill the position, while others simply took a moment to compliment the social media star.

“Uhhh meeee,” one person wrote, adding three heart-eyed emoji to the end of her comment.

“Will you be mine?” asked another fan.

“You are a wonderful angel,” a third follower remarked.

“Pink is my fav on you,” praised a fourth admirer.

The snap has also amassed more than 19,000 likes after just 35 minutes of going live.