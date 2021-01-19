Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Flaunts Her Long, Lean Legs & Busty Assets: ‘Still At Home!’

On Tuesday, Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to share a pair of alluring snapshots. She might still be isolated at home as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but in this case, she decided there was no reason not to look absolutely glamorous while doing so.

Hurley embraced a bold pink color for this pair of photographs. A velvet couch and brightly painted wall set the stage, and both of them were in a similar hue as the model’s satin slip dress.

A couple of throw pillows added a colorful contrast with hues of red, gray, and white. Sparkly heels adorned Hurley’s feet and a gold wall hanging of leaf designs hung above the 55-year-old model.

The brunette beauty tagged both Daname Paris and Versace as she credited the brands she chose for this alluring set of snaps. In the first photo, she laid on the couch on her back and raised her bare stems straight above her.

She smiled as she turned her head to look at the photographer. She crossed one foot over the other as she flaunted her shapely thighs and gorgeous stiletto heels.

The saucy slip dress appeared to have a high slit along one leg and the material fell to the side in this particular pose. A pair of thin spaghetti straps crossed over Hurley’s shoulders and the neckline dipped slightly to hint at the busty assets hidden underneath.

The second photo showed Hurley with a more serious, sultry expression on her face. This time, her legs were bent at the knee and her slim, bare thighs were again exposed as the satiny fabric pooled by her hips.

Even more of the buxom brunette’s chest was exposed from this position. Her dark hair tumbled over the side of the couch and her muscular arms and shoulders showed just how fit the model remains at the age of 55.

“You still got it Lady!” one fan enthusiastically noted.

“Yikes. Luscious lithe legs,” another raved.

In just 45 minutes, nearly 32,000 likes and 920 comments poured in from Hurley’s impressed admirers.

“Those legs don’t lie.. apologizes but you are amazingly beautiful,” a third user praised.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!” someone else declared.

Last week, Hurley embraced a different pink ensemble in a couple of snapshots she shared on Instagram. She noted that it was tough sometimes to keep one’s spirits up during the ongoing lockdown, and she mentioned a beachwear photoshoot that had been postponed.

Ultimately, that post received more than 57,000 likes and 1,090 comments.