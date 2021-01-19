Canadian Bombshell Laurence Bédard Smolders In Lacy Black Lingerie As She Flaunts Pert Derriere Outside

Laurence Bédard gave her 2.9 million Instagram followers a massive thrill when she uploaded a tantalizing photo. She looked smoking hot in some barely-there lingerie that clung to her curves as she posed in an outdoor location. The pic sent her fans racing to view the image and to engage with her on the social media platform.

Laurence updated her feed on Tuesday, January 19. In her caption, she offered a promo code for an online adult store. The code gives the user a massive 50% discount for almost any item as well as free shipping to certain countries.

The model seduced her fans with her insane figure. The underwire bra helped to mold and lift her voluptuous assets. She showcased just a hit of sideboob in the snap, as well as her myriad of tattoos that were inked all over her sun-kissed skin.

Laurence’s booty took center stage in the image. She flaunted her pert derriere left bare by the skimpy thong that she was sporting. The g-string exposed her lush hips and the curve of her toned thighs

The Canadian beauty wore a garter belt around her midsection. The lingerie drew attention to her chiseled abs and diminutive waist. The lacy garter belt also highlighted her derriere as the straps dangled down her thighs.

Laurence styled her signature red locks in a side part. Her slick bob looked elegant as it framed her face. She wore small hoop earrings to complete her ensemble.

The social media star took to the outdoors for the shot. She appeared to be on a porch with intricately carved pillars in the background. The soft light enfolded the model as she posed for the camera.

Laurence showed off a profile view of her lithe figure. She bent her knee to accentuate the curve of her butt. The redhead then placed her forearm against the wall, while putting her other hand behind her head as she swept her hair away from her face.

Something off-camera grabbed Laurence’s attention, as her green eyes were focused elsewhere. The model pouted her full lips as she stared into the distance for a breathtaking snap.

The photo has already racked up over 40,000 likes, and 400 comments. Many of the her admirers waxed lyrical about her body or posted heart or flame emoji to show their appreciation.

One follower call her “my dream girl.”

“Out of this world. You’re looking so amazing,” another gushed before adding rose emoji.

A third Instagrammer posted their verdict.

“Wow! One of your sexiest pics,” they raved.

Another fan made a tongue-in-cheek remark about her tattoos and beauty.

“Fantastic, and the artwork is pretty impressive too,” they teased.

Laurence recently wowed her admirers in a skimpy red monokini.