Anais Rizzo Gets Steamy In Strappy Black Lingerie & Sexy Thigh-Highs

Anais Rizzo went into full bombshell mode for her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday morning. The gorgeous blond rocked a barely there look while getting steamy in front of the lens.

In the stunning shot, Anais looked like a total smokehow as she opted for a strappy black lingerie set. The bra featured a deep neckline that put her perky chest on full display. It also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties included daring cutouts over her curvy hips as they fit snugly around her slim waist. The underwear included a garter belt that strapped around her muscular legs as well. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of thigh high stockings and a beanie on top of her head. She added a jeweled bellybutton ring to complete the style.

Anais stood in front of a dark pink background with her hip pushed out to the side dramatically. She had her legs apart and her back arched as she put both of her hands on top of her head to grab at her hat. Her head was tilted downward as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

Her long, blond hair was covered by the hat. However, her curly strands spilled out and cascaded down her shoulders.

Anais has amassed more than 822,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,600 times within the first four after after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave nearly 50 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Wow even more Beautiful than usual! Love You & Your Page!” one follower stated.

“You’re so beautiful and awesome!” another gushed.

“Extremely gorgeous & sexy,” a third comment read.

“You look so pretty here. I love the outfit and the hat is so adorable. Love you boo,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, teeny lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anais previously grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in an animal print two-piece as she soaked up some sun by the swimming pool. That post was also a popular one among her fans. It’s pulled in more than 18,000 likes and over 300 comments thus far.