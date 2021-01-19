‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino’s Wife Lauren Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Tight Black Outfit

Blond bombshell Lauren Sorrentino, wife of Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino, recently took to Instagram to share a sweet shot of her baby bump. The photo was taken in the couple’s gorgeous home, and a few decor details were visible in the background, including a round table surrounded by upholstered chairs, white block candles positioned in lanterns for a chic vibe, and a statement chandelier that illuminated the space.

Despite her simple outfit, Lauren was glowing in the shot, and she opted for a figure-hugging ensemble that showcased her changing body. She wore a pair of skintight black leggings that clung to every inch of her curvaceous lower body, with the full-length bottoms extending all the way to her ankles. She paired the leggings with a black long-sleeved top that had a loose turtleneck. The top likewise had a snug silhouette that flaunted her ample assets as well as her growing baby bump.

Lauren captured the sweet shot in a selfie, and she held her phone in one hand, wedding band clearly visible, while her other hand rested on the lower portion of her stomach. She kept her accessories simple, wearing an Apple watch with a pastel band on one wrist.

Lauren’s long blond locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail that kept her hair out of her face, leaving her flawless features on display. A soft smile played on her lips as the photo was captured and the mom-t0-be looked radiant in the simple selfie.

She paired the image with a long caption in which she gave her fans a bit of an inside look at what the pregnancy process was like, commenting that “growing a human is no joke!” She also recommended a particular app that she has been using throughout her pregnancy.

Lauren’s fans couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 215,000 likes within just 21 hours of going live, including a like from former Jersey Shore cast member Nicole Polizzi. It also racked up 1,499 comments from Lauren’s audience, many of whom took the opportunity to wish her and Mike well in the comments section.

“Beautiful. It’s hard to tell if you’re glowing or not bc I feel like you always are,” one fan wrote.

“This is the pregnancy we all needed!!! So happy for you guys!” another follower chimed in.

“You look amazing,” a third fan remarked.

“You are so gorgeous momma,” yet another follower commented.

Back in December 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Mike and Lauren opted for a festive gender reveal as they illuminated their Christmas tree, decorated with gold and silver balls, with blue lights to indicate that they were expecting a baby boy.