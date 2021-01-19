Veronica Bielik Shows Off A Lot Of Underboob In Abu Dhabi: ‘I Took My Top Off Just For The Picture’

Veronica rocked a tiny black top while riding an ATV.

Veronica Bielik rocked a revealing outfit that exposed a significant amount of her ample assets while getting adventurous in Abu Dhabi. The Polish model took to Instagram on Tuesday to show her online audience what she looked like while taking a break from doing some high-speed exploring.

In the pic that she shared, Veronica posed beside a black Aeon Crossland ATV. She had seemingly used her wheels to drive across the desert. Behind her, rolling sand dunes were the only visible geographical feature of her arid surroundings. In addition to the rippling surface of the terrain, her background included a brilliant blue sky.

Veronica wrote that she had taken her top off to pose for her photo, but she wasn’t completely uncovered. She had on an all-black ensemble that included a bralette with a low neck and a narrow design that arched up at the bottom to bare a daring amount of underboob. Below that, two thin straps crossed in an X over her midriff. The fitness enthusiast paired the piece with skintight jeans that showed off the shape of her curvy hips and strong thighs.

Veronica’s bared tummy looked taut, tan, and trim. She added some bling to her look by rocking a belt with a silver engraved buckle. The accessory was also embellished with studs.

She wore a black-and-white patterned scarf tied tightly around her head. Over it, a pair of large goggles with orange frames were pushed up on her forehead. Her golden blond hair was styled in full, bouncy curls that spilled over her shoulders.

She posed with her left hand grasping the rear rack on the four wheeler. With the other, she fingered the fringe on her scarf. She gazed down and smiled as her picture was taken.

Veronica revealed that her photo was taken during a mxDubai desert adventure tour, and her glimpse inside her getaway proved to be popular. Her followers liked her post over 64,000 times, and they used the comments section to share more of their appreciation and admiration of her.

“You take my breath away,” read one message.

“Such a stunner!! Love quad biking in the desert sooo much!” another fan wrote.

“Simply perfect!! Keep living your best life beautiful!!” commented a third admirer.

“You couldn’t be any more beautiful Veronica! The perfect woman,” a fourth person added.

Veronica has thrilled her fans by sharing a few other sexy photos from her trip to the the United Arab Emirates on her IG page. In one image, she showed off her peachy booty in a pearl-covered bikini while enjoying a stunning sunset on a beach in Dubai.