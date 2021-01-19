‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Camila Banus Flaunts Insane Curves In Animal-Print Bikini

Days of Our Lives star Camila Banus is known for bringing the sex appeal to the screen and on social media. The actress, who plays the character of Gabi Hernandez on the soap, shared another racy look to her Instagram feed on Monday.

In the steamy snaps, Camila opted for a leopard-print bikini. The top included an off-the-shoulder neckline that featured elastic trim. The garment clung to her ample bust and showed off her lean arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high over her curvaceous hips, exposing her long lean legs. It also fit snugly around her petite waist and accentuated her flat tummy and impressive abs. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Camila stood on a large rock formation with her hip pushed out slightly. Her back was arched and her knee was bent. She placed one hand on the rock next to her as the other fluffed her hair.

The second shot featured the model with her backside pushed up against the rock and both hands resting at her sides. She leaned forward and tilted her head to the side while giving a seductive stare into the camera.

In the caption of the post, Camila revealed that she was in a California mindset. She also geotagged her location as El Matador Beach in Malibu.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek strands that hung down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

Camila’s 133,000-plus followers shared their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,800 times the first day after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 180 remarks on the pics during that time.

“Beautiful please come back to Days!!!” one follower stated.

“You sexy thing,” another gushed.

“Beautiful picture of you,” a third user wrote.

“I LOVE the leopard print amazing style too 🙂 Always look stunning,” a fourth person commented.

The actress doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her flawless figure in her online pics. She’s often seen sporting looks that highlight her bod.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a skimpy white one-piece bathing suit with a red hat and sunglasses. To date, that post has reeled in more than 6,000 likes and over 300 comments.