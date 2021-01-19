Kourtney Kardashian Exposes Bare Booty While Lying On The Beach In A Tank Top

Kourtney Kardashian left little to the imagination in a recent Instagram upload on Monday. The reality TV star flashed plenty of skin as she spent some time at the beach.

In the revealing snap, Kourtney looked smoking hot while exposing her booty in what appeared to be a pair of skimpy thong bikini bottoms. Her curvy backside was on display, as well as her hips and shapely thighs.

She added a white Dior tank top to her look. The shirt featured slim straps which showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and it clung tightly to her bust. The tank was a bit sheer and revealed her white bikini top underneath.

Kourt accessorized the skimpy look with a chain necklace and a small pair of earrings. She also wore some sunglasses on top of her head.

She lay on her side on top of an outdoor lounge chair. Kourtney bent one knee and pushed her pert posterior out, as she placed one arm over her thigh. Her other arm was propped up, and she held a large conch shell to her ear. Her back was arched and her head was tilted slightly as she stared into the camera.

Next to her were a tan sunhat and a matching beach bag. She rested on a blue towel with a disposable camera sitting at her side.

In the background of the shot, some green foliage and the white sand beach was visible. In the caption, Kourtney joked that she used to use her “shell phone.”

Her long, dark hair was pulled back away from her forehead. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back.

Kourtney’s over 107 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the post. The pic garnered more than 1.4 million likes in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 8,800 messages.

“This is actually a really good caption. Who came up with it?” one follower asked.

“This was the most mom caption,” another wrote.

“May happiness be with you always Kourtney,” a third comment read.

“Sending you a lot of love and POSITIVITY in your life,” a fourth user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney recently sizzled in a teeny nude bikini while soaking up some sun. That post has racked up over 1.8 million likes and more than 4,700 comments thus far.