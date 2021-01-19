Dolly Parton Calls For ‘Kindness’ As She Celebrates 75th Birthday

The singer had one big birthday wish.

Dolly Parton celebrated her 75th birthday on January 19, and all she asked for was a little kindness. In honor of her milestone day, the country music star issued a plea for her fans to spread love.

In a post on her website, seen here, Dolly acknowledged her “COVID covered birthday” and questioned if she should even celebrate it. She explained that she is “choosing the quiet path” so that she can stay close with her loved ones.

“However, I do have a birthday wish that I want to share with you. My wish is that everyone does something a little different today. Let’s call it a call for kindness,” she wrote.

Dolly suggested that fans could donate to a favorite cause, give an old friend a call during these lonely times, safely volunteer when possible, or even get a shelter dog.

Social media users responded to her birthday post on Twitter.

“Thank you for always being such a good and generous person, Dolly!” one fan tweeted.

“You are an extraordinary human being. Thank you for always being a bright light shining through the darkness,” another tweeted.

Others suggested that Dolly’s birthday should be a national holiday.

Keystone / Getty Images

In honor of her big day, the “Jolene” singer was virtually feted by famous friends as they looked back on her iconic career with tributes on social media.

In a sweet Instagram post, seen here, Dolly’s duet partner Billy Ray Cyrus shared a photo of her when she guest-starred on the sitcom Hannah Montana with his daughter, Miley. The singer, who is Miley’s godmother in real life, played Aunt Dolly on the Disney Channel series in a recurring role from 2006 to 2010. Billy Ray also wished a happy birthday to the “one and only” star.

In addition to her request for kindness, a source close to the country music star told Closer Weekly that she plans to release a special “video recording” for fans to celebrate her 75th.

“If Dolly had it her way, she’d throw a lavish, over-the-top party and invite her celebrity friends, like Jane Fonda and Reba McEntire,” the insider said.

Unfortunately, the pandemic put a damper on that idea.

Last month, Dolly’s manager revealed that she will be going on a 15-stadium tour called “Dolly Fest” to commemorate her big birthday.

The singer has made it known that she would love to pose for a tasteful shot for Playboy Magazine. She previously posed for the publication in October 1978 when she was just 32 years old, but she wore a Playboy bunny costume instead of totally stripping down.