Madi Edwards Sizzles In See-Through White Lingerie That Complements Her Gorgeous Tan

Another day, another smoking hot Instagram post from model Madi Edwards. The Aussie hottie often steams up her page by showing off her phenomenal figure in revealing swimsuits and lingerie — a trend she continued with her most recent upload on Tuesday, January 19.

Madi sat on a plush couch in the eye-popping shot, propping herself up on her knees as she spread her thighs apart in a provocative manner. She rested her hands flat on top of her bare legs and tilted her head slightly to the side as she honed in on the camera’s lens with her piercing blue eyes.

A bottle of Bali Body’s new One Hour Express Tanning lotion sat on the couch cushion in between her legs, which she appeared to have already put to use, as her figure was coated in a gorgeous, allover glow. She showcased the results on the product that she has been “absolutely loving” by slipping into a set of racy intimates that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Madi sent pulses racing as she flaunted her ample assets in the white bra-and-panties combo that complemented her deep tan. The look included a balconette bra with lace cups that were almost completely see-through, making for a daring display of her voluptuous chest that sent temperatures soaring on her page. Plenty of cleavage was left exposed as well thanks to the number’s low scoop neckline. It also had a thick, ribbed band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage and accentuated her slender frame.

The model teamed the sheer top with a pair of lacy white panties that featured an intricate floral design. The undergarment highlighted her bombshell curves thanks to its high-cut cheeky design that also offered a peek at her shapely thighs. It had a unique cutout waistband fit snugly on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. Her flat tummy and abs were also left completely bare in the risque ensemble and certainly did not go unnoticed by her adoring fans.

She also added a slew of accessories to her look, including several rings and a stack of gold necklaces.

Madi’s 789,000 followers swooned over the skin-baring snap, flooding the comments section with dozens of compliments for the social media star.

“You are breathtaking,” one person wrote.

“So freaking gorgeous!” praised another fan.

“You are absolutely beautiful and adorable,” a third admirer gushed.

“Goddess,” added a fourth follower.

The post has also amassed over 14,000 likes after just ten hours of going live to her feed.