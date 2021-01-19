Salma Hayek Sports Sexy Black Bikini At The Beach While Practicing Meditation

Salma Hayek is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. On Tuesday, afternoon she solidified that title with a stunning new bathing suit post.

In the racy pics, Salma looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a sexy black bikini at the beach. The teeny top featured a deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. It also included slim straps that fastened behind her neck and back and helped to accentuate her gym-honed arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as it clung to her round booty and showed off her killer legs. Her taut tummy and impressive abs were also spotlighted in the shots.

In the first photo, Salma got soaking wet while sitting in the water. She crossed her legs in front of her and arched her back as she placed both hands on top of her head. Her eyes were closed and her head was tilted upward as she soaked up some sunshine.

The second shot featured the Fools Rush In actress sitting on a white sand beach with her legs folded and her thumbs pressed to her index fingers. She rested her hands on her thighs and pulled her shoulders back as she closed her eyes and appeared to be deep in meditation.

In the background, some green foliage could be seen. Salma told her fans in the caption that everyone needs to know how to stay calm.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and lightly brushed against her neck.

Salma’s over 17 million followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 359,000 times within the first 28 minutes after it was published to her account. Her supporters also offered kind words with over 3,300 comments during that time.

“Looking great!” one follower wrote.

“The most perfect woman in the world,” remarked another.

“Ok I want to be you when I grow up or now,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re rocking 2021 so far girl. You look stunning,” a fourth person commented.

The actress is no stranger to showing off her hourglass figure in her online pics. She often delights her fans by wearing revealing clothing that contours to her curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Salma recently stunned in a green dress with a plunging neckline as she celebrated a big Instagram milestone. To date, that post has raked in more than 1.5 million likes and over 9,000 comments.