‘Unpolished’ Spoilers: Bria’s Wedding In Jeopardy As Martone Clan Juggles Finances After Big Mike’s Death

TLC welcomed back the Martone clan for Season 2 of the reality show Unpolished which returned to television on January 12. The family, which includes Lexi, Bria, mother Jennifer, dad Big Mike and grandmother Foxy star in the series, which chronicles their life as a close-knit Italian clan who own a beauty establishment, Salon Martone, in East Northport, Long Island.

The close-knit unit clearly has an affection for one another and are united over most everything in their clan except for Bria’s fiancé, Mike Mancuso, whom Lexie does not like. The older of the two sisters, Lexie cannot forgive Matt for breaking her sister’s heart several years prior and fathering twin sons with another woman during that time period. He also went to rehab for drug abuse.

The season opener revealed that beloved patriarch “Big Mike” Martone from Season 1, had died of cancer in 2020. The clan, who relied on the family leader to fix any and all issues, felt the loss as plans for Bria’s wedding moved forward and his wife, Jennifer, attempted to keep the peace between her daughters who felt differently about the cost of the event as they attempted to ensure the safety of their business moving forward.

In the second episode, which airs tonight, “Where’s the Money” reveals that Bria’s over-the-top plans for her nuptials will be put into jeopardy as Jennifer struggles to honor her late husband’s wishes while juggling the household finances.

The show tells the story of the family’s members which include Lexi, a cutting-edge nail artist, and her sister Bria, a hair colorist and makeup artist.

Lexie uses her talents as an artist to create fake nails for her clients that include some unbelievable features such as nautical accessories and a floating bunny over a top hat for a magician.

As the second season opened, the family dealt with the pandemic, which saw their profitable business stall as they shut down for several months in 2020. As they planned for a reopening, new restrictions led to a new way of doing business for the clan. Big Mike’s death, which shocked the clan to its core, led to even more issues in the unit, as Jennifer, who is the administrative lead at the salon, took control of the family’s finances but was at a loss as to how to continue to maintain their lifestyle without her husband’s guidance.

At the core of their problems was Bria’s insistence on moving forward with the affair as she and her mother planned an over-the-top bridal shower and wedding day.

In an interview with Newsday, Lexi said that while a lot of the chatter surrounding the show focuses on the clan’s wild outfits and Long Island stereotype, she sees the show in a different light.

“I don’t really know what this whole Long Island stereotype is,” Lexi cuts in, “because I think there’s plenty of different stereotypes for Long Island women. … I don’t know where everybody gets this ‘typical Long Island woman’ stereotype…. I just know I don’t fit any stereotypes. I’m just weird. And I like it.”