Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Her Curves In Slinky Backless Dress While Joking About Rudy Giuliani

Waidhofer made a crack about the politician's speech at Four Seasons Landscaping.

Niece Waidhofer shared some of her signature wit along with a pic of herself posing in an outfit that flattered her hourglass curves, and she made former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani the target of her Instagram roast. The Texas-based model was a bit more covered up than usual in the outfit that she wore, but her online admirers didn’t seem to mind.

In her caption, Waidhofer suggested that she appeared “uncomfortable” in her demure look. She joked that she looked like she was dressed to the nines for an event at the swanky Four Seasons hotel, only for her driver to drop her off in “the back alley of Four Seasons Total Landscaping.” This was in reference to the name of a landscaping company in Philadelphia where Giuliani spoke on behalf of Donald Trump in his capacity as a member of the president’s legal team. As reported by The Inquisitr, the choice of location was mocked on social media.

In the photo that accompanied her comedic caption, Waidhofer posed with a mirror behind her to show off both sides of her look. She rocked a skintight black dress that displayed her every curve while revealing a minimal amount of skin in the front. The piece had long sleeves, and its neckline appeared to be a high scooped design. However, the back was a different story. It plunged down in a deep V that reached her wasp waist. The skirt hit a few inches below the knee, and a slit in the back bared a glimpse of thigh. While interacting with her followers in the comments section, she revealed that the backless number was from the Lulus clothing label.

The piece’s backless design allowed her to show off the statement-making back necklace that she wore. The large piece of gold jewelry was from the Etsy shop Mukoshop. It consisted of numerous layered gold chains of varying shapes and thicknesses. The draped chains cascaded all the way down to the bottom of the back’s opening. She completed her ensemble with a pair of gold stiletto heels with ankle straps and red soles identifying them as Christian Louboutin designs.

Waidhofer wore her dark hair styled in an elegant updo with side-swept bangs and a curled ponytail.

It didn’t take long for the model’s post to rack up over 45,000 likes and 600 messages from her followers.

“Never let him forget???? That dress back going all the way down like approval ratings,” read one comment.

“Try the dress on backwards, now how do you feel?” another fan wrote.

“How much to wear that to my funeral and sob uncontrollably?” asked a third admirer.