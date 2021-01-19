Casey Costelloe Lets It All Hang Out In A Teeny Cheetah-Print Bikini That Shows Major Cleavage & Sideboob

Casey Costelloe made of the most of Australia’s beautiful summer weather by hitting up the beach on Monday. She delighted her 786,000 Instagram followers with a photo from her relaxing day under the sun that has since been showered with love.

The model stood close to the camera for the eye-popping snap. She gazed intently at its lens while spreading her lips into a huge, teeth-baring grin, noting in the caption that the warm weather made her “happy.”

A gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky and ocean shore could be seen in the background and was illuminated by the golden sun. The scene was nothing short of stunning, but it was Casey herself that truly seemed to captivate her audience as she flaunted her bombshell figure in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The blond sent temperatures soaring as she soaked up some sun in a teeny cheetah-print two-piece that let it all hang out. Her swimwear included a halter-style top with thin spaghetti straps that looped around her neck, showing off her toned arms and shoulders. It had adjustable triangle cups that she styled in a very revealing manner, creating a wide and deep neckline that exposed major cleavage as she worked the lens. A daring amount of sideboob also came spilling out of the swimwear, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Casey’s bikini bottoms were just as risque, upping the ante of her ensemble. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her killer curves and sculpted thighs well on display for her audience to admire. Its waistband was made up of three thin straps that sat at an angle across her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist while also drawing attention to her flat tummy and abs.

Fans of the Aussie stunner were hardly shy about showing some love for her latest bikini snap, awarding it more than 11,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live. Dozens hit up the comments section as well to compliment the social media star.

“Gorgeous as always, you look beautiful in everything. Hope you’re having a wonderful day,” one person wrote.

“Words don’t do this pic justice,” quipped another fan.

“Wow, a nice tan and a beautiful smile!!! What more could you ask for!!!!!!” a third follower remarked, adding a slew of emoji at the end of his comment.

“Absolutely stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

Casey enjoyed another relaxing afternoon at the beach last week and opted for a sexy red-and-white-striped two-piece for that day by the water. Her followers loved that look as well, awarding it over 6,500 likes to date.