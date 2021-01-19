Chloe Saxon Sizzles In Purple String Bikini: ‘Get Lost With Me’

Chloe Saxon served up some sexy looks as she put her modeling skills on full display for her latest Instagram update. The brunette beauty was sure to have tongues wagging in the skimpy look.

In the steamy shots, Chloe looked smoking hot while sporting a teeny purple string bikini. The top included thin straps which accentuated her toned biceps and shoulders. It also boasted a deep neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bottoms tied over her voluptuous hips and fit tightly around her slim waist while putting a spotlight on her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her thick thighs were also on display in the shots. She jazzed up the style a bit with a bracelet on her wrist, as well as a pair of large hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe stood with her hip pushed to the side and one leg crossed in front of the other. Her back was arched and her shoulders were pulled back as she pushed her chest out. She rested one hand near her midsection, and the other was placed on top of her head.

The second snap featured her with her weight shifted to one side, while she touched her leg with one hand. She tilted her head and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the pics, some tall trees could be seen, as well as a bright, blue sky. In the caption, Chloe told her fans to get lost with her. She also geotagged her location as Dubai.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that curled at the ends as they spilled over her shoulders.

Chloe’s 919,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snaps. The photos garnered more than 4,300 likes within the first 30 minutes after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 100 messages.

“BABE I CANT COPE WITH YOUUUU,” one follower stated.

“I like your style,” another remarked.

“Every photo gets better,” a third user wrote.

“Yes so gorgeous And Sexy princess,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to sharing racy snaps for her online followers to enjoy. She’s often seen flaunting some skin in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently delighted her fans while wearing a purple thong bikini by the pool. To date, that post has reeled in more than 23,000 likes and over 380 comments.