Ryan Seacrest’s Ex-Shayna Taylor Shows Off Her Beautiful Body In A Tiny Peach Bikini

Ryan Seacrest’s ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor showed off her body in a tiny peach bikini in a photograph taken at what appeared to be a luxurious vacation spot. The stunning blonde looked gorgeous in the full-body shot taken in a location tagged in Tulum, Mexico.

Shayna stood in what appeared to be an outdoor pool area, positioning herself on the edge of the water feature. Her feet were planted on the large marble base and she leaned her back against a wooden beam that was connected to an overhang made of the same material.

As she posed for the photograph, Shana appeared to blend into the natural-looking background. Her trim and toned body were highlighted by a strapless bathing suit top that had a long tie in the front. This hung down between her breasts to the upper portion of her stomach.

She added a figure-hugging pair of bottoms that had a scoop-cut front that lay well below her belly button. String sides rode high on her hips. Shayna extended her left foot in front of her right, pointing her toe to make her legs appear even longer and leaner.

The health and wellness expert and chef raised her arms above her head and closed her eyes as she leaned back. Her long, curly mane of hair was worn in its natural state and fell down to the middle of her back in the photo seen below.

Surrounding the stunner was a myriad of local greenery, which provided a lush backdrop for the image. The serene photo was enjoyed by Shayna’s 135,000 followers, who hit the like button over 2,300 times since the post went live.

In the caption, she suggested that her followers try to find something new to inspire them and allow that experience to fuel their creativity as she said the Mexico journey would do for her.

On January 18, in a post seen here, Shayna revealed the one thing she cannot live without when traveling was her own morning ritual matcha powder.

Fans of the 28-year-old were excited for her continued journey of self-discovery. They shared their remarks in the comments section of the post.

“You are so beautiful inside and out,” penned one follower.

“Beautiful heart, girl, place,” claimed a second person.

“Legs up to your chin! This is a beautiful flowing picture,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Stunning, just gorgeous and that place is unbelievable too,” wrote a fourth fan.