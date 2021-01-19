Model Olivia Mathers Showcases Her Sunless Tan In A Skimpy Black Bra & Lacy Panties

Olivia Mathers’s latest Instagram post has her 607,000 followers talking for more reasons than one. The model flaunted her chiseled physique in scanty lingerie while showing off her deep sunless tan.

The January 19 contained both a photo and a video of the Aussie hottie posing in front of a blank white wall. She popped her hips out to the side in the snap and rested her tanning mitt-clad hand on her bare thigh as she stared down the camera with an intense gaze. She stretched her other arm out toward the camera, giving it a close-up look at the bottle of Bali Body’s new 1 Hour Express self-tanning lotion that she noted in the caption was a “game changer.”

Olivia proceeded to demonstrate the easy process of applying the self-tanner in the short clip in the next slide, which saw her squirting the product on the black glove before rubbing it all over her arms and legs. She slipped into a sexy set of lingerie in order to coat as much of her figure as possible in the mousse-like substance, tantalizing her fans to a look at her ample assets along the way.

The blond bombshell looked stunning in the classic black bra-and-panties combo that perfectly suited her killer curves. She sported a simple t-shirt bra with thin straps and a thick band that highlighted her slender frame. It had underwire-style cups that accentuated her voluptuous cleavage, much of which was exposed due to the undergarment’s deep v-neckline.

Olivia rocked a pair of black panties as well for her at home tanning sesh. The lingerie boasted a high-cut cheeky design that exposed her toned legs and curvy hips as she worked the camera. It had a thick waistband made of a flirty lace material that fit snugly around her hips and emphasized her tiny waist. It sat just below her navel, drawing attention to her taut stomach and chiseled abs as well.

Fans went wild over the bronzed beauty’s latest social media update, awarding it more than 14,000 likes and dozens of comments after just seven hours of going live.

“You’re so cute,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful with an amazing, perfect body,” gushed another fan.

“Very good, very fit, very tanned,” a third follower praised.

“Wow queen,” added a fourth admirer.

While the newest addition to the Bali Body product line will certainly be put to use by Olivia, she has also been able to spend some time on the beach to achieve her perfect glow, as it is summer where she lives in Australia. She shared a photo from one of her many relaxing days by the ocean to her feed last week, which captured her lying across the sand in a baroque-patterned bikini and matching sarong.