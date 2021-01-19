Cindy Prado Is An ‘Island Girl’ In See-Through Skirt And Thong Bikini For Sizzling Beach Snaps

Cindy Prado gave her followers serious vacation envy this week when she flaunted her impressive tan in a thong bikini and see-through skirt. The Instagram model wowed in three gorgeous photos which captured her posing in front of palm trees and a water feature at night.

Cindy proudly showcased her assets in the first snap as she turned her back to the camera to flash her booty. She rocked black thong bottoms under her cover-up, which didn’t do a lot of covering. The crocheted number featured large holes and clung to her toned thighs and pert derrière, while it highlighted her slim waist.

The 29-year-old, who will celebrate her 30th birthday tomorrow (January 20), also showed off the thin straps of her top which left her back almost completely bare.

Cindy gave a sultry look over her shoulder as her long, blond hair cascaded down in curls, and she clung onto her skirt with her left hand. She accessorized with a shell choker necklace, a gold bracelet, and what appeared to be a smartwatch.

For the second photo, she showed the front of her swimwear. She sported a strapless top with a deep plunge down her tanned chest and two extra strings that stretched diagonally on either side of her slim torso. Cindy also gave a look at her tiny bottoms, which sat very low under her navel.

She paired the vacation look with chunky black platform sandals which had a thick strap around the ankle and held a bag in her right hand as she pulled up her skirt with the other. She placed her foot on a wicker sun lounger while standing on the sand.

For the third and final photo, the FHM and Maxim model showed off her right thigh, as well as the intricate string detail which held her cover-up together. She struck a very sultry pose with her head tilted to the side and her bag slung over her shoulder.

In the caption, she confirmed that her outfit was from Fashion Nova. Her 1.9 million followers quickly flooded the comments section.

“Imagine being casually this hot,” one person wrote with a fire and red heart symbol.

“You’re so beautiful,” another user added alongside five heart eye emoji.

“Hottest girl on Instagram,” a third devotee commented with a red heart and thumbs up symbol.

Over the weekend, Cindy noted in another Instagram post that she had jetted off to the Caribbean island of St. Barths to celebrate her birthday. She shared a snap of herself on a private jet, wearing a skintight black bodysuit.