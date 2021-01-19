NBA Rumors: Proposed Nets-Sixers Blockbuster Would Involving Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

As the 2020-21 NBA season continues, several crazy trade ideas continue to surface. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers involving All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. In the proposed scenario by Jake Rogers of NBA Analysis Network, the Sixers would send a package that includes Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Vincent Poirier, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Irving and Bruce Brown.

It remains unknown if there’s an ongoing negotiation between the Nets and the Sixers, but Rogers believes that it would be beneficial for both teams if the suggested blockbuster deal turns into a reality.

“In this blockbuster NBA trade scenario, the Brooklyn Nets would decide to pursue surrounding James Harden and Kevin Durant with complementary pieces while recouping some of their future first-round NBA Draft capital. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers would take a chance on one of the NBA’s top players in Kyrie Irving while Joel Embiid is playing at an elite level. The duo would form a one-two punch that Ben Simmons never quite proved capable of achieving. An inner-conference trade of this kind is incredibly rare but each side faces a set of unique circumstances where it could actually make sense.”

Dan Mullan / Getty Images

The proposed scenario would be a no-brainer for the Nets, especially if Irving continues to be an off-court distraction to the team. By sending him to Philadelphia, they wouldn’t only receive an All-Star in Simmons and a very promising prospect in Maxey, but would also replenish their war chest of future first-round selections.

Simmons may not be a three-point threat, but he would significantly improve Brooklyn’s performance on the defensive end of the floor. While Kevin Durant and James Harden are leading the offense, Coach Steve Nash could task Simmons with guarding the opposing team’s best player.

Meanwhile, it would be hard to imagine Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey pulling the trigger on such a deal, especially knowing that they recently refused to send the same package to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Harden. However, it is something that they may strongly consider before the 2021 trade deadline if the chemistry between Embiid and Simmons becomes an issue during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Compared to Simmons, Irving would be a much better fit with Embiid. He would get a new superstar running mate who is capable of spacing the floor and has championship experience. If they could stay away from any major injuries and mesh well on the court, Embiid and Irving could form one of the most formidable duos in the league this year.