Kindly Myers Showcases Gym-Honed Figure In A White Bikini On Instagram

Kindly Myers delighted her huge fan base with another bikini-clad photo that added some serious heat to her feed. The model and social media influencer shared the image on January 19, just one day after she stunned in a red bikini.

The photo captured Kindly posing outdoors. A geotag in her update indicated that she was at The Heavyweight Factory. The setting was simple and included a few leafy, green trees. Kindly had her chest facing toward the camera and turned her figure at a slight angle. She playfully tugged at the straps of her bikini bottoms as she parted her lips and gave the camera a sultry stare.

The “Professional Smokeshow” flaunted her amazing figure in a white bikini the popped against her allover glow. On her upper half, she wore a tiny, triangular top with thin straps that secured over her toned shoulders, leaving her arms on display. It had a set of impossibly small cups that left her voluptuous assets in full view. The left side of the piece was decorated with a black design, helping to draw further attention to her bust.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. The front dipped well below her navel, and her rock hard abs were on full display, something that her fans certainly didn’t seem to mind. It had thin, string sides that stretched tightly over her hips, and the high rise design also showed off her thighs, which were entirely bronze. The sexy cut also allowed Kindly to show the tattoo on the side of her ribs.

She wore her long, blond locks with a deep side part and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, Kindly reminded fans that they “can’t rush something you want to last forever.” She also tagged a few other accounts in the caption of the post.

Fans have been loving Kindly’s most recent, skin-baring display. The update has accrued more than 1,000 likes and dozens of comments within a matter of minutes. Most social media users complimented the model on her figure, while a few more were left speechless, using emoji instead of words.

“Gosh! That sexy body,” one follower gushed, adding a trio of flames.

“Eyes, hair, face, boobs, butt, torso, legs, hips, thighs, EVERYTHING on you is a 10! I guess that makes you a 100,” a second social media user chimed in.

“You are extremely charming!” a third wrote, followed by a trio of emoji.

“Beautiful and sexy princess so gorgeous happy tuesday have a great day,” one more raved.