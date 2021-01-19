Vale Genta Flaunts Her Butt In St. Barths By Rocking A See-Through Sarong

Vale sizzled in an all-white look.

Vale Genta looked white hot in the revealing beachwear that she rocked during a trip to St. Barths. On Monday, the model took to Instagram to show off one of the chic bathing suits and swimsuit cover-ups that she packed for her trip.

In a previous IG post, which can be viewed here, Vale revealed that she recently jetted off to the Caribbean island to help her fellow model, Cindy Prado, celebrate her birthday. Cindy is a pro when it comes to modeling swimwear, and she gave her pal’s posed pics her seal of approval by deeming them “Soooooooo hot” in the comments section. For added emphasis, she included two drooling emoji in her message.

Vale shared two alluring photos of her all-white ensemble. It included a strapless one-piece from the Onia clothing company, as noted by a tag. The garment featured leg openings that were cut so high and wide that they exposed her hip bones. An attached fabric belt was knotted in the front at the slimmest part of her waist, highlighting its petite size. A similar tie detail in the back held the maillot’s bust in place. The back’s other features included a large cutout below the tie and a cheeky design that displayed the content creator’s pert derrière.

Vale elevated her look with the addition of a see-through sarong. The diaphanous garment had thin string ties, which were positioned high on her left hip. The design created a large slit that exposed pale tan lines from a pair of bathing suit bottoms. The brilliant white of her ensemble stood out against her sun-kissed skin.

She accessorized with a few silver rings and a pair of oversize hoop earrings for a subtle touch of sparkle. Her blond hair was tousled and swept over to one side in the front so that a highlighted piece curved over her cheek.

In her first photo, she stood in the doorway of her temporary residence, providing a peek at her luxurious accommodations. She placed her left hand high up on the door frame and cocked the corresponding hip while popping her right leg out to the side. The look she gave the camera was sultry and fierce.

For her second pose, she turned sideways and grasped the door frame with her right hand. She lifted her right leg up and arched her back to pop her butt out a bit. At the same time, she turned her head to flash her dazzling, dimpled smile at the camera.

Vale’s vacation pics have amassed over 50,000 likes so far, as well as an avalanche of positive adjectives from her online admirers, including “stunning,” “beautiful,” and “pretty.”