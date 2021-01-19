Maksim Chmerkovskiy Gets Handsy with Peta Murgatroyd In Cheeky Birthday Photos

Peta Murgatroyd posted a cheeky tribute to her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, on his 41st birthday.

In honor of his special day, the Dancing with the Stars pro posted three photos that showed her posing with the handsome Russian dancer as they laughed in various settings during a photoshoot.

In the first pic, the gorgeous pair cuddled while wearing mischievous looks on their faces after appearing to share a joke.

In the second snap, Maks held up two brown eggs as the two cracked up. And in the third pic, the 41-year-old dad and mirrorball champion made a hilarious face as he grabbed his wife’s chest.

In the caption, Peta wrote that she hopes they will always laugh about “crude things,” and she referenced her spouse’s handsy moment in the third photo. The Australian beauty also told her man that she loves him more every year that goes by.

Fans reacted to the post with comments about how cute the Dancing with the Stars couple remains after so many years together.

“This is what it’s all about,” one person wrote.

Others called the two “relationship goals” and the “hottest couple” ever.

“Your smiles are just the same. Beautiful!! Meant to be together!!!” one admirer wrote.

“Happy birthday Maks… definitely set the couples bar high LOL, goals,” another chimed in.

“Happy Birthday, Maks. May you always be a little crude,” added another follower.

It’s no surprise that after Peta posted the flirty snaps that show just how much she enjoys being with her husband, some fans wanted to know when the couple plan to have another baby. Maks and Peta’s son, Shai Aleksander, turned 4 years old earlier this month, and they have both talked about wanting to expand their family in the near future.

Peta and Maks seem more connected than ever after a rollercoaster year of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pretty pro dancer kicked off the new year with an appreciation post for her husband. In that update, seen here, Peta expressed hope that she and Maks are always able to work through every challenge that’s given to them.

“I love how we communicate and convey our feelings, connect when we feel a disconnect, instinctually know when each other is upset and reason with each other and come out more in love on the other side,” she captioned the pic. “I woke up more obsessed with you than last year and for that I’m grateful.”

Peta also noted that she wants them to continue to put each other first and always grow and learn from one another, and she added that she is ready for whatever 2021 has in store for them.