Kami Osman Soaks Up Some Sun In A Booty-Baring Printed Bikini

Kami Osman tantalized her Instagram followers on Monday, January 18, with three sizzling-hot snapshots that highlighted her pert derriere. In the new update, the Canadian model rocked a skimpy bikini set which showcased her killer physique.

Kami wore a printed two-piece swimsuit from Melissa Simone Swim. Her poses made it difficult to get a full look at the front of her bikini. From what was visible, she sported a top with itty-bitty cups that barely contained her shapely breasts, revealing a peek of sideboob. Thin straps provided support and were tied behind her neck and around her back.

She sported matching thong bikini bottoms which highlighted her curves and perfectly showcased her perky buns.

Kami was clad in her scanty attire on a balcony of a tall building. The location offered stunning views of the city. Potted plants, sunbeds, and an umbrella were also visible behind her.

In the first photo, the babe could be seen lounging on a white towel that was spread across a cushioned sunbed. She lay on her front with one of her knees slightly bent. Her position made her round posterior the main focus of the shot. She propped herself up and let her face rest against her right hand while gazing at the camera.

In the second and third snaps, the photographer moved closer to Kami, offering a closer look at her bombshell curves. One of the pics captured her looking to the side, as her flawlessly tanned skin glowed in the sunshine.

She sported sunglasses from a brand called Reves Paris, and hoop earrings with her beach day attire. She left her brunette locks down and opted for a mostly straight hairstyle.

Kami wrote a short caption to her post. She also gave credit to Melissa Simone Swim and Reves Paris by tagging the brands in the first picture.

As of this writing, the latest upload managed to accrue more than 21,000 likes. It also received over 90 comments. Many of her online supporters dived into the comments section with various messages. Some users of the social media platform mentioned how hot she looked, while countless other followers raved over her cheeky display. Other admirers had difficulty expressing their feelings for the influencer. Instead, they used a string of emoji to get their point across.

“I love how real these photos are. Not edited, just true, raw beauty,” a fan commented.

“You don’t have to do anything to your body. It literally looks so perfect,” wrote another follower.