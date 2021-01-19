Heidi Montag Splashes Booty Doing Squats In The Ocean In Skimpy Bikini

Heidi Montag got her workout on at the beach for a new TikTok video. The Hills: New Beginnings star revealed some skin in a green bikini for the clip, which showed her doing squats in the ocean as the waves repeatedly hit her booty.

The 34-year-old mom of one began the upload in selfie mode as she gave fans a look at the bright blue sky and hot sun. She filmed herself with her left hand as she paddled in the water, flaunting her toned body. She wore her blond hair in a ponytail and shielded her eyes with black sunglasses. She accessorized with a necklace featuring what appeared to be a large crystal pendant.

Heidi wore a neon green two-piece, made up of a low-cut crop-style top which flashed her tanned décolletage. It had thin adjustable straps over both shoulders and a large cutout under her chest. She paired the top with skimpy bottoms in the same color, and they sat low under her navel and were Brazilian cut to give a peek at her toned booty.

The second part of the clip was filmed by someone else and showed her repeatedly dipping her derrière into the water as she squatted. The former Celebrity Big Brother and The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition contestant flashed a big smile over her left shoulder as her ponytail bounced up and down.

Heidi posted the video alongside the song “Buss It” by Erica Banks and began by mouthing along to the words as the waves crashed against her.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Slay Queen,” one person wrote.

“Get it girl,” another commented with a smiley face covered in hearts.

“Best one yet!!! you do you girl!!!” a third user wrote alongside a peace emoji and big smiley face.

“She’s [too] wild,” another comment read.

The post has been viewed close to 56,000 times, proving popular with her 427,000-plus TikTok followers.

The video follows another attention-grabbing upload that the reality star shared to her Instagram account last month. She added a series of photos that featured her outdoors, posing pantsless and modeling underwear from Juicy Couture and Parade‘s collaboration.

Heidi rocked a number of strong looks, including black bedazzled underwear paired with a white blazer and stiletto heel boots, as well as an all-pink ensemble with metallic cage heels, all the while posing next to a black car.