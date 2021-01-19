Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Insane Cleavage In A Steamy, Sun-Soaked Instagram Video

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 12 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sultry video in which she flaunted her insane curves. The clip was intended to promote Bang Energy, a beverage company that Anastasiya frequently works with. Throughout the update, she shared close-ups of a Candy Apple Crisp flavored beverage, alternating between simply sharing shots of the can and also including sections where she took a sip of the liquid.

The clip was filmed in a luxurious-looking apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors along one side, which filled the space with natural light. The spot had a view of several skyscrapers and other buildings, and the sunshine illuminated Anastasiya’s curves as she strutted through the place.

She sizzled in a white garment crafted from a cable-knit fabric. At first, Anastasiya only showcased the back of the look, which had an off-the-shoulder style silhouette with thick bands of fabric hanging effortlessly on her upper arms, leaving her shoulders bare. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in soft curls, and the garment had a sweater layer over top that cascaded all the way to the ground, creating some major drama.

A few additional details of her space were visible as she strolled around, including a sleek orange leather chair and a large gray vase. She eventually ascended a modern staircase with wooden railings and steps and metal sides, delighting her followers with a quick glimpse at her adorable four-legged friend.

She eventually spun around and showed the front of the garment, which had a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. Her ample assets seemed moments from bursting out of the top, and she took a slow sip of the beverage while flaunting her buxom curves.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy share, and the post received over 650,500 views within just 14 hours of going live. It also racked up 611 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“You always look amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Wow you’re gorgeous,” another chimed in, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“I tried the cotton candy flavor it’s so good & dang you’re beautiful like a sparkling star,” a third fan remarked, complimenting both Bang Energy and Anastasiya herself.

“You truly are so beautiful a true dream woman that any man could only hope to proudly have on his arm,” yet another follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya shared a duo of snaps in which she posed next to an absolutely massive bouquet of flowers in shades of yellow, pink, red and more. She wore a skintight top with a scandalously plunging neckline and a pleated skirt for an ensemble that highlighted her body to perfection.