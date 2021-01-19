Jessie James Decker Flaunts Abs In A Striped Set

Jessie James Decker looked smoking hot in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The singer posted the shot on her account on January 19, and it has been earning her nothing but love from loyal fans.

The photo captured Decker striking a pose outside. She stood in the center of the image and appeared to be in a tropical setting with a few palm trees and tiki huts behind her. Sand and succulents were also visible in the background. Decker turned her figure at a slight angle, draping one arm near her hip and keeping the other by her thigh. She looked into the camera with a slight smile, drawing in her audience.

She showed off her amazing figure in a coordinated set. On her upper half, Decker opted for a black-and-white striped top. The garment had chic, padded shoulders and a collared neckline. Decker wore the shirt open, exposing a black underlayer and a tease of cleavage. She wore the top tied a few inches above her navel, allowing her to show off a glimpse of her trim abs.

Decker teamed the look with a pair of matching pants which she wore high on her waist. The pant legs fit loosely, flaring out on the bottom and giving the outfit a vintage vibe. The singer sported a pair of open-toed sandals to complete her look.

She added a dainty necklace to her collarbone, the accessory her only visible piece of jewelry. Decker also had a beige purse slung over her left shoulder. She styled her long, dark locks with a middle part and slicked it back for an elegant look.

In the caption of the upload, Decker kept things simple, adding a single palm tree emoji in lieu of words. It has not taken long for fans to take notice of the sizzling shot, and it’s already amassed more than 56,000 likes and 240-plus comments. Some Instagram users applauded Decker’s bombshell body, while other admirers used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Gorgeous and So Chic. You are a style icon, please share DEETS where we can find this,” one follower raved, adding a few red hearts.

“I’m obsessed with this outfit where can I find it,” another Instagrammer asked.

“Umm you been killin it lately Miss Ma’am!” a third person wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“This set is gorgeous, you look fire,” one more fan complimented.