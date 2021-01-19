Jessie James Decker Flaunts Abs In A Striped Set

Jessie James Decker looked smoking hot in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The singer posted the shot on her account on January 19, and it has been earning her nothing but love from her loyal fans.

The photo captured Decker striking a pose outside. She stood in the center of the image and appeared to be in a tropical setting with a few palm trees and tiki huts behind her. Decker turned her figure at a slight angle, draping one arm near her hip and tucking the opposite by her thigh. She looked into the camera with a slight smile, drawing in her audience.

She showed off her amazing figure in a two-piece set. On her upper half, Decker opted for a black and white striped top. The garment had chic, padded shoulders and a collared neckline. Decker wore the middle of the garment open, exposing a black bra and a tease of cleavage. She wore the front of the top tied a few inches below her navel, allowing her to show off a glimpse of her trim abs.

Decker teamed the look with a pair of matching pants. She wore the garment high on her waist, and its tight fit highlighted her trim abs. The body of the pants fit loosely on Decker’s figure, flaring out on the bottom and giving the outfit a vintage vibe. The singer sported a pair of open-toed sandals to complete her look, and she exposed a tease of her toes.

She added a dainty necklace to her collar, which was her only visible piece of jewelry. Decker also had a beige purse slung around her left shoulder. She styled her long, dark locks with a middle part and slicked it back, so it was out of her face.

In the caption of the upload, Decker kept things simple, adding a single palm tree emoji in lieu of words. It has not taken long for fans to take notice of the sizzling shot, and it’s already amassed more than 56,000 likes and 240-plus comments. Some Instagrammers applauded Decker’s bombshell body while a few more used emoji to express their feelings.

“Gorgeous and So Chic. You are a style icon, please share DEETS where we can find this,” one follower raved, adding a few red hearts.

“I’m obsessed with this outfit where can I find it,” another Instagrammer asked.

“Umm you been killin it lately Miss Ma’am!” a third wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“This set is gorgeous, you look fire,” one more complimented.