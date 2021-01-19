Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Skintight Booty Shorts

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo stunned her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of snaps in which she flaunted her fit figure in an athletic set. The ensemble she wore was from the brand Ryderwear, and she tagged the label in the first image so her followers could check the company out.

The photos were taken in what appeared to be a parking garage, and Qimmah posed near a sleek silver sports car. A few other vehicles were visible, as well as bright yellow paint along several columns that added a burst of color to the otherwise gray space. Qimmah stood in the middle of it all, her sculpted curves on display in the sexy set.

The sage green hue of the set looked stunning on her, and the pieces had plenty of eye-catching details. She flaunted her sculpted shoulders and arms in a racerback-style sports bra with a semi-sheer panel along the back. The garment extended just an inch or so below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach visible.

She paired the bra with matching shorts that had a high-waisted fit and figure-hugging silhouette. The garment clung to every inch of her shapely rear, and had a panel along the side that added a sultry peek-a-boo vibe to the look. The shorts ended about halfway down her thighs, leaving her sculpted stems on display.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a watch on one wrist and allowing her curly hair to tumble down her back. She had her locks styled in a half-up look secured with a patterned scrunchie that gave the look a playful vibe.

She spun around for the second shot, turning her body towards the camera and sticking her toned rear out. She placed both hands on the side of the vehicle and kept her gaze focused on the camera as she posed.

For the third and final share, Qimmah angled her figure to the side, leaving one foot planted on the concrete ground of the parking garage and propping the other up on the car. She wore a pair of crisp white socks and sneakers to finish the look.

Qimmah’s followers absolutely loved the sexy share, and the post received over 20,500 likes within 9 hours, as well as 177 comments.

“Gorgeous,” one fan commented, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Nice ride,” another chimed in, complimenting the sleek car.

“Looking GREAT, nice combo!” a third fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Qimmah shared a post in which she wore an even skimpier pair of bottoms. The colorful boy shorts covered barely anything at all, flaunting her figure to perfection as she posed alongside a container of whey protein, flexing her muscles.