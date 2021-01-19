Rachel Ward Lounges In Bed & Declares ‘Make It Cute’

In her latest Instagram update, blond beauty Rachel Ward shared a duo of snaps in which she rocked a chic ensemble while lounging in bed. The photo was captured in Manchester, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel was stretched out on a surface covered in white linens. The space around her seemed relatively bare, with beige walls and a door visible in the background.

Her outfit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the company’s own page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, in case her followers wanted to check out any of the pieces.

Rachel flaunted her figure in a white top that had structured cups almost resembling a bra. A delicate trim stretched along the top of the garment, and the neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The fabric hugged her toned stomach, and was a slightly cropped length that left a sliver of skin on display. The garment also had short, puffed sleeves, also trimmed with a delicate border, that added a romantic vibe to the look.

Over top of the shirt, Rachel layered an open knit sweater, although the garment had slid down her arms until just her forearms were covered. The cream-colored fabric draped over her hip and across the linens beneath her.

She finished the ensemble with a pair of beige pants that had a bit of a sheen to them. Seams ran along the front of the bottoms, drawing attention to her long, lean legs. She kept the accessories simple, adding a necklace that draped down her chest, reaching nearly all the way to her waist. Her long blond locks tumbled down in an effortlessly tousled style, with the middle part allowing her silky tresses to frame her flawless features.

She switched up her position for the second image but remained on the bed, angling her body in a way that accentuated her legs even more. She rested one hand on the bed and brought the other to her smooth tresses, brushing some strands away from her face.

Rachel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the chic look, and the post received over 7,900 likes as well as 134 comments within 16 hours.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Stunning girl as always,” another chimed in.

“Love this whole look,” a third fan remarked.

“Looking flawless such an inspiration,” yet another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel thrilled her followers with a trio of snaps in which she rocked a figure-hugging velvet mini dress with voluminous sleeves and ruffled cuffs that made a major style statement.