Kiki Passo Shows Off Bodacious Booty In Racy Black Lingerie

Blond beauty Kiki Passo has a fabulous body that she does not mind flaunting on social media. The model’s latest Instagram update saw her showing off her bodacious booty while sporting a racy set of black lingerie that included a garter belt.

Kiki’s outfit featured silver grommets and hooks, giving it an edgy vibe. The front of the bra was not visible because of the way she posed, but several grommets could be seen along the bottom of it. The number also had two straps that went over her shoulders, attaching to the back with hooks. The panties were cheeky, giving her the perfect opportunity to show off her booty. The garter belt also featured a row of grommets as well as straps that wrapped around her thighs.

Kiki styled her blond tresses in waves with a deep side part and sported a white polish on her nails.

The model accessorized with a single gold bracelet.

The popular influencer was inside for the photo shoot. She posed on a chair covered with a sheet covered with blush sequins, while a collection of pink sticky notes were arranged in the shape of a heart on a wall behind her.

Kiki was on her knees with the front of her hands on the back of the chair. With her left knee forward and the other slid behind her body with her foot in the air, she struck a provocative pose that showcased her perky booty and shapely thighs. She arched her back, accentuating her thin waist, and looked over her shoulder with a flirty expression on her face.

Dozens of her admirers took to the comments section to rave over the picture.

“[Y]ou are one of the most beautiful women on [I]nstagram,” one fan wrote, adding several thumbs up emoji.

“You truly know how to drive a man wild with your stunning all of you. Wow,” a second Instagram user gushed.

“[Y]ou are so beautiful and pretty sexy Damn you are the sexiest woman I’ve ever seen,” a third follower commented with several emoji that included a flame and a red heart.

“Hair looks fantastic and of course you are gorgeous!” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Earlier in the month, Kiki gave her fans a nice look at her cleavage when she uploaded a series of photos that saw her sporting a sexy top that had a low-cut neckline and a flirty cut-out section between her breasts. She paired the top with frayed white denim shorts for a seductive yet casual look.