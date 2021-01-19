Allie Auton Draws Attention To Her Fit Physique In A Tube Top & Lounge Shorts

Allie Auton has been flaunting her enviable figure in sexy outfits on Instagram lately. In the brand-new post, published today, the Australian model added a photo of herself showing off her assets in a tiny tube top and shorts combo while posing indoors.

In the photo, Allie was photographed inside her home in Brisbane, as the geotag noted. She chose the living room as it was bright and perfect for the photo shoot session.

The babe sat on her legs on the light-colored sofa with her thighs parted. She was holding a tanning product from Bali Body with her right hand, while her other hand was covered in a black tanning glove. She tilted her head slightly to the side as she looked straight into the camera, offering a closed-lip smile.

The sunlight that came from the nearby windows illuminated the place and her tanned skin. Behind her, a small vase filled with pampas grass was placed on a small side table.

Allie rocked a strapless white tube top. It featured a low-cut neckline that helped flaunt her décolletage. The garment also had a snug fit that pushed her breasts inward, displaying more cleavage. It also appeared that she didn’t wear a bra underneath the top, though her buxom curves weren’t visible due to its thick fabric. The piece of clothing also allowed her to showcase her taut tummy. Several viewers also gushed over her abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

She wore a pair of beige lounge shorts that perfectly fit her slender frame. The bottoms were made of ribbed material, and its length reached her upper thighs. The waistband sat high on her waist, obscuring her navel from view.

Allie did not go overboard with her accessories and only sported a gold necklace with a round pendant. For the occasion, she left her platinum blond hair down and opted for a sleek straight hairstyle. The strands hang over her shoulders, with the rest falling on her back.

In the caption, Allie wrote something about Bali Body’s “express tan.” She tagged the brand in both the caption and picture.

Many of Allie’s Instagram followers were quick to comment on the post. As of this writing, the latest upload has received over 6,300 likes and more than 60 comments. A lot of her avid fans and several fellow influencers went to the comments section and showered her with praise, telling her how gorgeous she looked. Some others complimented her killer curves.

“You are so beautiful,” one of her admirers wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Lovely tan. I would like to try this one. Thanks for sharing,” commented another follower.