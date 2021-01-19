Dua Lipa Wears Short Eye-Catching Dress With Pink Knee-High Leather Boots For ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Appearance

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to give fans another update. The British singer is undeniably one of pop music’s biggest names right now and is always killing it with her fashion. For her most recent post, she showed off what she wore during her Jimmy Kimmel appearance.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a dress that featured an eye-catching gold, pink, and red pattern all over. The short number fell above her knees and displayed her decolletage area. Lipa accessorized with a silver chain necklace, rings, and a couple of bracelets. She teamed her ensemble with pink leather crocodile-print knee-high boots that gave her some extra height. Lipa styled her long, wavy dark down with a middle part while clipping the sides. She is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked down both arms.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lipa was captured on the edge of a balcony next to a large potted plant. She rested one leg on the surface she was sitting on and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the two-time Grammy Award winner looked to her right and showcased her side profile. Lipa appeared to be fixated on something in front of her while the sun was shining down on her.

In the third and final frame, the songstress placed both hands on the edge of the balcony and tilted her head back. She raised her left leg off the ground and closed her eyes.

In the tags, Lipa credited her fashion stylist Lorenzo Posocco, makeup artist Samantha Lau, hairstylist Jen Atkin, and manicurist Kimmie Kyees for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 2.2 million followers and over 7,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 59.3 million followers.

“LOOK AT U STUNNING BABY,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I’m obsessed with this whole outfit,” another person shared.

“She’s perfect,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You are a very beautiful girl, you look amazing with your natural hair color,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa was interviewed by Kimmel via a video call. The entertainer, who is currently dating model Anwar Hadid, cleared up any pregnancy rumors and revealed that she is not expecting her first child after sharing a snapshot of herself with a series of emoji that suggested she might be pregnant.